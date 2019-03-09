Edwin Anzur, 89, of North Huntingdon, formerly of Rillton, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the son of the late Jerry and Mary (Grill) Anzur. Prior to his retirement, he was a carpenter for Shuster's Building Components and RWS Development. Ed was a lifelong member of the Shaner Sportsmen's Club. Ed enjoyed hunting, gardening and frequently sharing the harvest with friends and family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Irene F. (Hileman) Anzur. He is survived by his children, Nancy (Walter) Leseman, of Smithton, Marlon Eresh, of Acme, and Debbie (John) Frick, of North Huntingdon; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Respecting Edwin's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Arrangements are being handled by the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-783-1200.

Memorial contributions can be made to the at .