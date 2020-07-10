Edwin Bruce Long, 65, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born Sept. 26, 1954, in Latrobe, he was a son of Edwin Blaine Long, of Latrobe, and the late Ella Mae (Dunahue) Long. Bruce had been the owner and operator of Long's Specialty Stone since 1994. A graduate of the class of 1973 from Ligonier Valley High School, Bruce was noted for his athleticism and excelled in school sports. While at Ligonier Valley, he earned nine varsity letters. As captain of the wrestling team, he was the recipient of the Outstanding Wrestler Award and was also the recipient of the first wrestling scholarship awarded by the high school. He was a Mountain Conference All-Star and co-captain with the football team, on which he played fullback and linebacker. His freshman year, he was co-captain on Ligonier Valley's undefeated football team. After high school, he attended the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and Dakota Wesleyan University. Later, Bruce returned to Ligonier Valley as the head varsity wrestling coach, a position he held for many years. He also became one of the original founders of the Al Ludwig Memorial Fund. An avid golfer, he was proud to have three holes-in-one and had also been a caddy for professional golfer Sam Snead. He was a member of the B.P.O. Elks No. 907, Latrobe, where he enjoyed carrying on his passion for golf. Bruce was an outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing, and particularly enjoyed fishing trips to Alaska. He was also a member of the Lloydsville Sportsmen Club. Throughout the years, he enjoyed travelling with his wife, Kathy, as well. Bruce's positive, happy personality and infectious laugh was a joy to be around. He loved to be the "prankster" and was good at being one. He had many "best friends" who will cherish his friendship and legacy. In addition to his mother, Bruce was preceded in death by a sister, Cynthia Long; his paternal grandparents, Robert and Margaret Ann Long; his maternal grandparents, George and Sarah Dunahue; and his beloved dog, Heidi. Along with his father, Bruce is survived by his wife, Kathleen J. (Sedlak) Long, of Latrobe; his brothers and sisters, Nancy Hemminger and her husband, Robert, of Derry, Deborah Ann Long and her fiance, Kevin, of Latrobe, Douglas Long, of Latrobe, Brenda Gorton and her husband, Frank, of Ligonier, and Roger Long and his wife, Amy, of North Carolina; sister-in-law, Maria Sedlak, of Elkton, Md.; and brother-in-law, Paul Sedlak Jr., of Latrobe. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and his loving dog, Trixie. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff of Unit 2E at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, and the many friends and relatives who have been so helpful through this journey. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Services and interment are private. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
