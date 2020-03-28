Home

J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Edwin C. Anthony


1934 - 2020
Edwin C. "Bo" Anthony, 86, of North Irwin, died Friday, March 27, 2020, in William Penn Care Center. He was born March 2, 1934, in Oliver, Pa., a son of the late Charles and Charlotte (Crum) Anthony. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a police officer for the Borough of Irwin. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia (Downey) Anthony; a brother, Joseph Anthony; and a sister, Marlene Garbin. Surviving are two sons, Edwin Anthony Jr. and his fiancee, Tracy Ayres, of North Irwin, and Daniel Anthony and his wife, Jeannine, of Irwin; and four grandchildren, Tanner, Gianna, Emma and Abby Anthony. Due to the strict guidelines that we must adhere to at this crucial time, there will be no visitation or services. Entrusted with the arrangements is OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Allegheny Valley Lodge 39 F.O.P., 3995 School Road, South Jeannette, PA 15644. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
