Edwin "Dale" Dix, 96, of Mt. Pleasant, passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Dale was born June 10, 1923, at home in Davistown, Pa., to the late Robert J. and Elva Witt Dix. He went to Connellsville High School and went on to serve in the Army and then Army Air Corps in World War II from March 1943 through November 1945. He participated in the European battles and campaigns in Naples-Foggia, Rome-Arno South France and most notably in the battle on Anzio Beach. Both before and upon his return from overseas, Dale worked at Pearce Manufacturing in Latrobe, and then at Clairton Works in Clairton. In 1963, he and his brother Thomas Dix purchased Anchor Cement Block Works Inc. in Mt. Pleasant, where he continued to work for almost 50 years until he was 90 years old (when he lost both legs to diabetes). Dale had a great sense of humor; he was the icon of "the shop" and he enjoyed joking with his customers. Many of his patrons will remember his steel-blue eyes and smile that could light up a room. He loved to visit with people and to travel around to see the sites where his building materials were being used. Eventually, Dale's son, Kevin, became a co-owner, and they worked together for many years. Dale met Grace Crosby, of Pennsville, Pa., in the summer of 1957, when he was asked to drive her to a singing engagement at Mt. Pleasant Church of God. They were married October 19 of that same year, eventually moved to Mt. Pleasant, and went on to celebrate 61 years of marriage, until Grace passed away in May of 2019. Dale and Grace became active members of Mt. Pleasant Church of God, where Dale served on Church Council as trustee and deacon at various times. He was a devoted, loving husband and father, always supporting his children by attending their activities in school, church and in the community. Dale came from a family of great storytellers. The Dix relatives loved to get together to listen to him and his siblings tell about their shenanigans when they were young. Dale's family and friends admire his faith and amazingly optimistic attitude. After losing both legs, his strong will and determination gave him the fortitude to be rehabilitated and, with the help of his caregivers, to continue living at home for almost seven years that followed, until his admission to RNC in late February of 2020. Dale is survived by his brother, Thomas Dix, of Jones Mills; and sister, Vivian Dix Pritts, of Davistown; along with his children, Sharon R. Kachmarek (Steve), of Greensburg, and Kevin D. Dix, of Kecksburg; and his grandson, Brody S. Dix, also of Kecksburg. Besides his wife and his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Elsie Pearl (Dix) Penny, Wayne Robert Dix, Arthur "Blaine" Dix, Helen J. Dix and Harold D. Dix; and his daughter-in-law, Vicki Sampey Dix. A special thanks goes out to all of the dedicated private duty caregivers who gave him the best of care in his home over the years. We also want to thank Amedisys Home Health and Amedisys Hospice. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, viewing and services will be private. All arrangements are under the direction of the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Mt. Pleasant Church of God, 936 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666, to Camp Sonrise Mountain, P.O. Box 231, Indian Head, PA 15446, or to The American Diabetes Association, Two Chatham Center, 112 Washington Place, Suite 1520, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.