Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-3800
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Edwin H. Anderson


1927 - 2020
Edwin H. Anderson Obituary
Edwin Harold Anderson, Mt. Pleasant native and Army Air Forces veteran, died peacefully Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center, in Richmond, after a brief illness. He was 92. Anderson was born Feb. 27, 1927, the youngest of eight children, to Aaron Leonard Anderson and Esther Nelson Anderson. He attended Ramsay High School before joining the Army Air Forces as a Private First Class when he was 19. He served from 1946 to 1947 in Okinawa, Japan. After his service, Anderson attended Connelley Trade School in Pittsburgh, and later worked as a freelance finish carpenter and then for nearly 30 years as a master tool and die maker at the former Modulus Corp., in Mt. Pleasant. He retired in 1986. He was a former member of American Legion Post 446 in Mt. Pleasant. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, traveling, watching sports and spending time with family. During the late 1940s and early 1950s, he was a local star sandlot baseball pitcher. Anderson married Mary Jane Mullen Oct. 12, 1956. They had one son, Shawn Michael Anderson, who lives in College Park, Md. The couple relocated to Glen Allen, Va., in 2007. Known as "Swede" by friends, Anderson is survived by his wife, Mary Jane; his son, Shawn, and daughter-in-law, Sharon O'Malley; and a brother, Carl Anderson, of Mt. Pleasant, who is 104. Six siblings predeceased him, Vernon Anderson, Frank Anderson, Orrin Anderson, who died at age 103, Agnes Hamilton, who died at 101, Geraldine Driscoll and Elinor Anderson.
Funeral services will be held at BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 406 Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, Saturday, Jan. 25, starting with a viewing at 10 a.m., and followed by the service at 11 a.m. Burial will be at St. Pius X Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant on a future date. Military Honors will be accorded by the Mt. Pleasant American Legion Honor Guard.
The family suggests memorials in Anderson's memory be made to Animal Friends of Westmoreland. Please visit www.animalfriendswestmoreland.org. and click on "donate." Under "additional information, please write: "In memory of Edwin H. Anderson."
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020
