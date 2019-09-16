Home

J William McCauley Jr Funeral Home Inc
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
(724) 872-6699
Edwin J. Hornfeck


1948 - 07
Edwin J. Hornfeck Obituary
Edwin J. Hornfeck, 71, of Lowber, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at home. He was born July 11, 1948, and was a son of the late Alfred and Mildred Hornfeck. Surviving are three sons, Edwin Jr., of Gratztown, Daniel (Amy), of Lowber, and Dale, of Monongahela; grandchildren, Travis (Julianna) Hornfeck, Kasie West and Blake Steele; very proud of great-grandchildren, Rory Hornfeck and Jailyn Axton; 12 brothers and sisters; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patty Ann Hornfeck.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.
Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 16, 2019
