Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Export, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin M. Wagner Jr.


1927 - 09
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwin M. Wagner Jr. Obituary
Edwin M. Wagner Jr., 92, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at his home in Murrysville. He was born Sept. 14, 1927, in Forest Hills, son of the late Edwin M. Wagner Sr. and Helen M. Seng Wagner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Regina Weitz Wagner. Edwin was a proud member of the Navy and a member of St. Mary's Church, Export. He was a member of the Boy Scouts for more than 52 years, for his active years as a youth with his sons and three of his grandchildren. He is survived by his loving children, Susan (James) Pekor, Carol Ann (Warren) Kotchey, Lee Wagner and Richard Wagner; nine grandchildren, Christopher, Marc, and Jonathan Pekor, Brittany, Bristol, and Marina Wagner, Sydney, Todd, and Shawna Wagner; four great-grandchildren, Taylor and Jordan Philipson, Ethan Pekor and Marabella Wagner; and a sister-in-law, Judy Weitz.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Mary's Church, Export, with Father Daniel Ulishney as celebrant. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -