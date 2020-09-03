1/1
Edwin Rhodes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwin Rhodes, 71, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully in his home with his family by his side Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Lower Burrell, having worked for the city before retiring. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda (Myers) Rhodes; his son, Nathan Gavasto; and two stepdaughters, Lisa Ficca and Lori Robinson. He is also survived by his brother, Kenneth (Kathy) Rhodes; two sisters, Patricia (Tom) Sowinski; and his twin sister, Eleanor King. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Anna (Bulazo) Rhodes; and his brother, Ronald Rhodes. Private arrangements are entrusted to the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor. 724-335-6500.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
2877 Leechburg Rd
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-6500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 2, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Kevin and Terri Palazzi
Friend
September 2, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss.
Ed was a great person.
Kevin and Terri Palazzi
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved