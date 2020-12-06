Edwin "Morley" Van Rensselaer Milbury, 81, of Ligonier, peacefully passed away Friday morning, Dec. 4, 2020. He was home at Stirling Hall, surrounded by his loving wife, family, and friends. Morley was born in New York on May 23, 1939. He attended Irving School and Hackley School, Tarrytown, N.Y., and the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pa. Morley enjoyed golfing, tennis and sailing, and had a love of horses. He was married to Cassandra King Mellon "Lady P" at Huntland Downs in Ligonier, on Sept. 29, 1979. Morley loved spending time with his beloved Lady P at their home (Long House) in Woods Hole, Mass., as well as their home in Antigua, West Indies (Weatherside). The adventures with Lady P and friends to Antigua, Africa, London, and numerous destinations in the U.S. were among Morley's treasured memories. Morley will be remembered for his vivacious sense of humor, love of adventure, charm, kindness, and unending generosity. He was a longtime member of Rolling Rock Club, Ligonier, as well as a member of The Duquesne Club, Pittsburgh, Mill Reef Club, St. Johns, Antigua, Laurel Valley Golf Club, Ligonier, Pa.; Latrobe Country Club, Latrobe, Oyster Harbors Club, Osterville, Mass., and Woods Hole Golf Club, Woods Hole, Mass. In addition to his wife, Cassandra Milbury, he is survived by his stepson, Bruce Henderson (Angela); his stepdaughter, Christina Henderson; and three grandchildren, Andrew, Kendra and Scotty. A private ceremony will be held at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Michael of the Valley Church of Rector, P.O. Box 336, Ligonier PA 15658, https://tithe.ly/givec=1977092
