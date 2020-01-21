Home

Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 834-1421
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Edwina H. Hanson


1921 - 2020
Edwina H. Hanson Obituary
Edwina H. Hanson, 98, of Southwest Greensburg, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. She was born Aug. 2, 1921, in Savannah, Ga., a daughter of the late Henry E. and Lucille Metzger Harley. She was a member of Zion's Lutheran Church, Greensburg. Prior to retirement, Edwina worked as a registered nurse in Westmoreland and Beaver Counties. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, the Rev. T. Painter Hanson, and a sister, Minnie Lou Hopper. She is survived by a son, T. P. Hanson Jr., of Savannah, Ga.; a daughter, Letitia Hanson, of Southwest Greensburg; a grandson, Trey Hanson, of Atlanta, Ga., a granddaughter, Stephanie Bass, of Atlanta, Ga.; and a sister, Frieda G. Dzielinski, of Savannah, Ga.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Private interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Zion's Lutheran Church, 140 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601 or to Tri-City Meals on Wheels, PO Box 975, Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
