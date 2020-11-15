Edythe "Edie" Noel Hepler, 70, of Youngwood, devoted wife and mother, was led by the angels to heaven Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. A creative woman with a passion for art, literature, and culture, she was a beacon of light to all lives she touched. Edie was born Oct. 14, 1950, daughter of the late Harry and Edith Barron Noel. Excelling in all endeavors, she was a graduate of Hempfield Area High School, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and the University of Pittsburgh earning her master's of education in library science. She was a born educator and served as a French teacher and librarian for Hempfield Area School District for 38 years. She played a significant role in countless lives with her ability to bring enthusiasm for learning with tactful patience and a tender heart. After retirement from teaching, she faithfully had English tea, toast, and jelly at 4 p.m. daily while she watched her favorite British TV shows. She embraced all life had to offer, often traveling with her family and friends on day trips, or beach trips to Ocean City, Md., with a Harry Potter book in hand. Whether she was having dinner with her girlfriends, or breakfast with Frannie, Edie knew how to let her spirit free and have the best time. She will be so deeply missed, forever loved, and remembered by her fun-loving personality and most importantly, her devotion to her family. She is survived by her "prom date" and lifelong best friend, her husband of 47 years, David Hepler; beloved daughter, Allyson Hepler and her boyfriend, Zach Dye, of Houston, Pa.; brother-in-law, Dennis Immel; sister-in-law, Paulette (John) Panichella; nieces, Dee Ann and Amy; nephews, Jayme, Dennis, and David; great-niece, Jackie; great-nephews, Steven, Jacob, and Justin; and her dogs, Sirius, Porter, and Raven. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Jackie Immel; and her beloved Jack Russell, Abby. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at ASHLEY D. X. NYE CREMATION CARE & FUNERAL HOME INC., 408 Depot St., Youngwood, to celebrate Edie's life. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.nyefuneralhome.com
. We respectfully request adhering to all CDC guidelines; please wear a mask and social distance. In lieu of donations, the family asks all contributions to be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401, an organization that touched Edie's life, and the shelter her Lab, Porter, was adopted from.