Eileen C. Felbaum, 83, of Arlington, Va., passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at her home. Born July 3, 1937, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Sylvester G. and Martina (Fisher) Felbaum. Eileen was a devout Catholic, who was actively involved as a Eucharistic minister and volunteered at her church. She also volunteered in her community as well. After moving from Latrobe to Arlington, Va., she spent her career as an executive secretary. Eileen was a loving and caring aunt who was very family-oriented. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Anita Dundore; and a brother, Richard A. Felbaum. Her sister, Rheta E. McDonald, of Latrobe, passed away Sept. 27, 2020. Eileen is survived by her nieces and nephews, Linda A. Hatfield and her husband, John, Jack B. McDonald and his wife, Elizabeth "Beth," Kathleen Turner and her husband, Robert, Harry Dundore Jr. and his wife, Tina, Donna Kyer and her husband, Bill, Richard A. Felbaum Jr. and his wife, Anne, and Joanne Morin; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. There will be no public visitations or services. Private interment will be at St. Vincent Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
.