Services
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
Eileen C. Kronen Obituary
Eileen C. Kronen, 85, of Jeannette, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. She was born Nov. 7, 1933, in Cadogan and was a daughter of the late Martin and Luella (Goodman) Raypush. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Jefferson Hospital as a licensed practical nurse. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert M. Kronen; brothers, Bill, David, Bob and Bud Raypush; and sisters, Marilee Sullivan and Sherry Kersey. She is survived by her husband, Robert J. Kronen; a son, Mitchell H. Kronen (Ronda Patterson), of Jeannette; a daughter, Cynthia Whitehead, of Plum; six grandchildren, Chelsey Docherty, Mitchell Kronen, Stephanie Kronen (Doug Marshall), Kimberly Yeoman, Brian Kronen (Joleen Mayercheck) and Christina Davis (Garrett); four great-grandchildren, Tyler and Bodey Davis and Chandler and Brylee Torres Yeoman; her siblings, Jane Machen, Barbara Reposh, Nancy Adams, Kathy Zorba and Arnold Burdette; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with Chaplain Martin Wright officiating. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
