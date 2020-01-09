|
Eileen J. (Zorick) Parry, 89, of Trafford, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Brookdale Senior Living of Penn Hills. Eileen was born Nov. 16, 1930, and was the daughter of the late George and Anna (Mihalovich) Zorick. Eileen was retired from the Wilkinsburg Penn Joint Water Authority. She was a very active member of St. Regis Church, the Level Green Senior Citizens, and a member of the former Trafford Beautification Club and the International Women's Association. Eileen was preceded in death by her loving daughter, Anne Mayer, and her two brothers, Daniel and George Zorick. She is survived by her children Jeanne Smith, Christopher Parry (Joni) and Sally Lagattuta (Ted) and her nine grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Parting prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Regis Church with Father George Saletrik as celebrant. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020