Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
(724) 744-2721
Eileen Kloba


Eileen Kloba Obituary
Eileen Kloba, 61, of Greensburg, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. She was born Sept. 27, 1957, in Greensburg to the late Joseph and Cecelia (Zubik) Mlinek. She enjoyed bowling and spent time in a bowling league, and loved all of her pets past and present. Eileen is survived by her beloved husband of 40 years, Mark J. Kloba; sister, Karen (Terry) Smith; brother, Michael (Maria Condo) Mlinek; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and five nieces.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
Eileen's family would like to thank Dr. Terry Evans and staff at Arnold Palmer Cancer Center at Mt. View for their wonderful and compassionate care. Please consider memorials to Arnold Palmer Cancer Center at Mt. View, 200 Village Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
