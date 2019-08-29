Home

Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
3:30 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
Eileen M. Kertes


1951 - 2019
Eileen M. Kertes Obituary
Eileen M. Kertes, 67, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Nov. 8, 1951, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Thomas P. and Cleopha (Grassinger) Fitzgerald. She was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh. Prior to retirement, she had been a site director for the Franklin Regional After School Program. Eileen had attended Word of Life Church, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas P. Fitzgerald Jr. She is survived by her husband, John A. Kertes; two sons, Patrick F. Kertes and wife, Jennifer, of Hempfield Township, and Sean T. Kertes and wife, Ashley, of Greensburg; her grandson, Cameron; and her sister, Patricia Peake and husband, Ronald, of Arizona.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, where a memorial service will begin at 3:30 p.m. with Pastor Curt Detar officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Greensburg, PA 15626, or the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, PO Box 1552, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
