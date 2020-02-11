|
|
Eileen M. Vlasick, 90, of North Huntingdon, passed unexpectedly Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. She was born Jan. 3, 1930, in Wyano and was a daughter of the late John and Stella (Popek) Oberc. Eileen was a founding member of St. Agnes Church, member of Christian Mothers, and helped with the church bazaar. She worked throughout the Norwin School District for 13 years in food services and retired in 1992. She was very active in Boy Scouts, Norwin Band Aides and AARP Chapter 3221, enjoyed gardening and baking, and loved to travel with her husband, Tom, visiting all 50 states. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas J. Vlasick; and two sisters, Carol and Louise. She was the beloved mother of two sons, Thomas Jr. and Paul; two daughters, Mary Catherine Mathis and her husband, Richard "Buddy," and Eileen A. Vlasick; grandchildren, Amy (Steve) Weyant and Steven (Brittany) Mathis; and great-grandchildren, Scarlett Mathis and baby Weyant. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Agnes Church. Entombment to follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to White Oak Animal Safe Haven no-kill shelter. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.