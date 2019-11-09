|
Eileen R. "Neen" (Cooke) Gress, 76, of Monroeville, a resident of Arden Courts, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Daniel Gress for 48 years; loving mother of Samantha and Daniel Gress; precious sister of Mary Lou Cooke and Rita Cooke, both of Braddock Hills; and special aunt of Tina (Kevin) Bollman. "Neen" was a former executive secretary with J and L Steel in Gateway Center. She loved gardening, sewing and crafting. Neen kept current on the political landscape of our country, state and local governments. Neen was an advocate for people with special needs and she also was a pet lover who thoughtfully rescued stray dogs and cats.
Friends are welcome from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, TURTLE CREEK/MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday in St. Bernadette Church. Neen will be entombed at Good Shepherd Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 9, 2019