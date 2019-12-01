|
Eileen Rubino, 82, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family, the way she wanted it. Born July 4, 1937, to the late Oral B. Houseman and Pearl (Comer) Houseman Haley, Eileen was also preceded in death by her twin brother, Ivan; and brothers, Raymond, Jerry, John, Jim, Ralph, and Paul Houseman. Eileen is survived by her two daughters, Sharon Ryman (Dennis) and Michele Kostelnik (Brian); granddaughters, Terri Meyers (Raymond), Melinda Patel (Bunty), and Kassidee Sperlak (Dylan); grandson, Kohl Kostelnik; and great-grandchildren, Emma Meyers, Jesse Howell Jr., Ivy Meyers, and Lucy Meyers. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins. "Not very long ago our lives seemed light and gay and then our hearts grew troubled when you passed away. To have, to love and then to part is the greatest sorrow of one's heart. The years may wipe out many things but this they wipe out never, the memory of the happy years when we were together. Things can't be the way they were, but if God would have it so, one day he'll hear us call to you, hey Mom, we're here, hello."
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St. West Newton, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Interment will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made to Wesleyan Nazarene Church, 310 Pittsburgh St., West Newton, PA 15089. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 1, 2019