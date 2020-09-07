1/1
Eileen Salvatore
1945 - 2020
Eileen Sheehy Salvatore, 75, of Arnold, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in St. Clair Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born April 18, 1945, in Pittsburgh, to the late Daniel and Nora O'Connell Sheehy. Eileen was a 1962 graduate of Arsenal Vocational High School, Lawrenceville, and then worked for West Penn Hospital in the kitchen as a cook and served the patients their dinner for 26 years. She is a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. In addition to her parents, Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Salvatore, and her brothers, Daniel and Thomas Sheehy. She is survived by her daughter, Colleen Ann (Brain Bellini) Salvatore; two nieces, Barbara (Steve) Garrow and Patricia (Rick) Smallwood; and two nephews, Carl (Donna) Kosmack and Mark Kosmack. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. Prayers of transfer will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. Burial will be private.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 7, 2020.
