Eileen (Farrell) Smith, 96, of Greensburg, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, in her home. She was born March 1, 1924, in Calumet, a daughter of the late Thomas and Catherine (Tumilty) Farrell. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg, and the Western Golf League for Women. Eileen was an avid golfer and bowler and was known for her apricot cookies. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis V. Smith; her brother, Thomas Farrell; and four sisters, Margaret Mullen, Agnes Young, Catherine Campbell and Elizabeth Brooks. She is survived by two daughters, Maureen Austen and husband, Stephen, of Bluffton, S.C., and Cheryl Troglio and husband, Peter, of Greensburg; four grandchildren, David, Jenny, Lindsey and Stephen; five great-grandchildren, Keira, Olivia, Spencer, Katelyn and Austen; and several nieces and nephews. Honoring Eileen's wishes, there will be no public visitation. All services and interment will be private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Easy Living Country Estates, c/o Lisa Hughs, One Easy Living Drive, Hunker, PA 15639-9526. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 10 to May 11, 2020.