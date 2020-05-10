Eileen Smith
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eileen (Farrell) Smith, 96, of Greensburg, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, in her home. She was born March 1, 1924, in Calumet, a daughter of the late Thomas and Catherine (Tumilty) Farrell. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg, and the Western Golf League for Women. Eileen was an avid golfer and bowler and was known for her apricot cookies. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis V. Smith; her brother, Thomas Farrell; and four sisters, Margaret Mullen, Agnes Young, Catherine Campbell and Elizabeth Brooks. She is survived by two daughters, Maureen Austen and husband, Stephen, of Bluffton, S.C., and Cheryl Troglio and husband, Peter, of Greensburg; four grandchildren, David, Jenny, Lindsey and Stephen; five great-grandchildren, Keira, Olivia, Spencer, Katelyn and Austen; and several nieces and nephews. Honoring Eileen's wishes, there will be no public visitation. All services and interment will be private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Easy Living Country Estates, c/o Lisa Hughs, One Easy Living Drive, Hunker, PA 15639-9526. www.bachafh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Interment
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved