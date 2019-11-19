Home

Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
Eladio Bayani
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
Eladio Y. Bayani Jr.


1940 - 2019
Eladio Y. Bayani Jr. Obituary
Dr. Eladio Y. Bayani Jr. passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in his Las Vegas residence surrounded by family. Eladio was born Dec. 6, 1940, in Manila, Philippines. He graduated high school from Ateneo de Manila University in 1957. Eladio graduated from the University of the East medical school in 1966. He moved to the United States in 1968 and married Delia in 1969. He practiced urology for 35 years, with the majority of his time at Frick Hospital, Westmoreland Regional Hospital, Jeannette District Memorial Hospital, and in his private practice in Greensburg, and retired in 2007. Eladio was a devout Catholic, world traveler, a weekend golfer, and loved to learn and tell stories. He is survived by his wife, Delia; four sons, Carlo, Patrick, Benjamin and Anthony; and grandchildren, Justin, Amelia, Isabel, Zoey, Aston and Avery.
His service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 19, 2019
