Genevieve Elaine Higgins, 90, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Monday, July 29, 2019, at Passavant Memorial Homes. She was born Aug. 15, 1928, in Madison, daughter of the late William and Dora R. Medsger Higgins. Elaine was a member of the Downtown United Methodist Church, in Madison. She enjoyed arts, crafts and beaded jewelry. She loved her family and her friends at Passavant Homes. She was preceded in death by both parents; five brothers, Bill, Russell, Walter, Robert and Tom Higgins; and one sister, Dorothy (Dot) Hanes. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Robert Green officiating. Interment will follow at the Madison Union Cemetery, in Madison.
The family would like to thank the staff at Passavant Memorial Homes for all the unconditional love and compassion they showed Elaine over the years. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com.
