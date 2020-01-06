|
|
Elaine M. (Manuele) Becker, 87, a resident of Redstone Highlands, formerly of Irwin, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. She was born Sept. 6, 1932, in Munhall and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret (Brennan) Manuele. Elaine was a graduate of Margaret Morrison Carnegie College. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Irwin; a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Irwin Chapter 400; a past royal matron of the Order of the Amaranth, Jeannette Chapter 25; and a charter member and past mother advisor for the Irwin Chapter of the International Order of Rainbow for Girls. She was also a volunteer for Norwin Area Meals On Wheels for more than 20 years. She is survived by her husband of more than 65 years, Robert N. Becker; her children, Geoffrey (Reiko) Becker, of Pittsburgh, Keith (Sara) Becker, of Potomac, Md., Rebecca Becker, of Columbia, Md., and Kimberly (Richard M. Sr.) Cummings, of North Huntingdon; her grandchildren, Richard M. Cummings Jr., Jessica Tray, Tyler Becker and Nicholas Becker; her great-grandchildren, Ashlyn, Dillon and Ryan Cummings and Landon Gheen; a sister, Claudia J. (the late Thomas) Kuhns; also nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in First Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Norwin Area Meals On Wheels or First Presbyterian Church, Irwin. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020