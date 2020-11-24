Elaine M. Englert, 72, formerly of Lady Lake, Fla., passed away Aug. 17, 2020, in her parent's home. Born May 15, 1948, in McKeesport, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Bodnar Madaras. She was a former homemaker, artisan and workforce woman. She was the mother of Susan M. (Matthew) Mroz, of Denver, Colo.; and grammie of Vivian R. and Izzi M. Mroz. A memorial service will be held at Veteran's Cemetery, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, with the Minister Elizabeth Gavin officiating via zoom for the immediate family. Memorial contributions may be made to www.CityUnionMission.org
.