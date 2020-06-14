Elaine M. Seiler
Elaine Seiler, 86, of O'Hara Township, died Monday, June 1, 2020. She was the loving sister of the late Lawrence (Nance) Seiler, Margaret Seiler, Catherine Seiler and Selma (Ray) Appman; aunt to many nieces and nephews; daughter of the late August and Anna Seiler. Elaine was an accomplished artist, working for Horne's, Kaufmann's and Action Industries art departments. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Concordia Rebecca Nursing Home and also Good Samaritan Hospice for their excellent care. Per her request, there will no visitation or memorial services. Professional services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD. (Blawnox). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 3746 Cedar Ridge Road, Allison Park, PA 15101. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 14, 2020.
