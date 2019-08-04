|
|
Elaine Marie Wagner Yingling, 81, of Saltsburg (Conemaugh Township), passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Saturday, Dec. 25, 1937, in Houtzdale, Pa., the daughter of the late Robert August and Evelyn Jeanne Eckberg Wagner. She loved reading, cooking, baking jelly rolls and cinnamon rolls and making homemade rugs, and enjoyed painting ceramics. She started her working career as a Bell Telephone operator in California, worked at Steiners in Saltsburg, and Foodland in Indiana. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Harvey Francis "Buck" Yingling Sr.; two daughters, Pamela J. May and her husband, Randy, of Clarksburg, and Michelle R. Clawson and her husband, Jeffrey, of Saltsburg; three sons, Robert H. Yingling and his wife, Diane, of Elizabeth, Harvey F. Yingling and his wife, Bonnie, of Blairsville, and Kenneth G. Yingling, of Saltsburg; two sisters, Barbara Tandaric, of Tinsmill, and Darlene Dobrosky and her husband, Charles "Bood," of Avonmore; 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William Wagner; and a sister, Elizabeth Kralik.
Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore, Pa. Funeral services will be conducted at 8 p.m. with Pastor Sharon Waltenbaugh officiating. Interment will be private.
To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 4, 2019