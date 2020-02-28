|
Elaine O. (Deschamps) Johnson, 101, of Murrysville, formerly of Monroeville, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond W. Johnson; loving mother of Linda (Daniel) Passaro; sister of the late Roger and Ernest Deschamps; also survived by nieces and nephews. Elaine and her late husband, Ray, were proprietors of the Ray W. Johnson Candy and Cigar Co., wholesale distributors in Monroeville, from 1962 to 2001. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at MAURICE L. KNEE LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Road (across from S and T Bank), Plum, PA 15239. Private interment will be Monday in Homewood Cemetery.