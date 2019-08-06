|
Elaine "Mitzie" Olah Piper was received into the arms of her heavenly father on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Mitzie is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years, George; daughter, Debra Shirley and husband Paul; son, Gregory Piper; and beloved grandchildren, Kara Shirley and husband Mark Shumski and Matthew Shirley and fiancee Meghan Sullivan. She was predeceased by her brother, George Olah; sisters, Dorothy Olah, Joann Carnahan and Grace Olah (in infancy); and her parents, Elizabeth and Steven Olah. In 1997, Mitzie retired from Citizens General Hospital, New Kensington, where she was a physician's billing clerk for 13 years. Prior to this, she worked 10 years at Epic Metals in Braddock. She was a past matron of the Eastern Star Chapter No. 125 in Apollo and a member of the Saltsburg Presbyterian Church and Women's Association. Mitzie was a loving and devoted wife and a caring mother and grandmother who dedicated her life to her family. Family was everything to her, and she adored them with all her heart. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and caring compassionately for her husband George. Mitzie treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. Mitzie shared her love daily with her grandchildren by calling, emailing or texting messages to let them know how much she loved them and how proud she was to be their grandma. She especially loved her role as "Grandma Two" for her great-grandchildren, Lena and John. Additionally, she loved spending time at the couple's beachfront condominium on Marco Island, Fla. Mitzie was a beautiful person inside and out. If she felt you were in need, she would be by your side instantly to help. She had a vivacious, fun loving personality and always made people around her laugh. She was always the life of the party and made friends everywhere she went. Mitzie was deeply loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
Family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until time of services at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME, 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. Services will be held at 7 p.m. with Pastor Dan Satler.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 6, 2019