Elaine R. Pfeifer
1950 - 2020
Elaine R. Pfeifer, 69, of Leechburg, formerly of Sardis, passed peacefully Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was born May 10, 1950, daughter of the late Frank and Huldah Lasher. She was a very loving and nurturing wife, mother and grandmother. Her pride and joy in life was taking care of others, whether as a hospice assistant, PCA, Girl Scout Leader or many other positions she held. She enjoyed spending time with family, playing board games, reading, solving puzzles, and doing crafts. Elaine will be deeply missed by her husband, Lenny C. Pfeifer; four children, Michele, Frank, Cheryl, and Lenny T. Pfeifer; seven grandchildren, Edward, Grace, Cody, Travis, Micheal, Kaci, and Mckenzie; two great-grandchildren, Onikuh and Brett Jr.; a brother, Neil Beatty; and a sister, Evelyn Cline. The family would like to thank the staff of St. Barnabas Nursing Home for all the care and support they extended her. A celebration of her life will be held on a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter, 11878 PA-85, Kittanning, PA 16201, or to a charity of your choice. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
