Elaine S. McGough, 75, of Delmont, passed away peacefully Monday, June 10, 2019, at home. She was born Oct. 29, 1943, in Braddock. Prior to retiring, she was employed as an executive secretary by JP Morgan/Chase. Elaine will be sadly missed by her beloved husband of 17 years, James M. McGough; extended family members and friends.
Respecting Elaine's wishes, arrangements and inurnment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Drive, Delmont, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 12, 2019