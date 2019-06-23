Elda (Colarossi) Harr, 85, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, passing at her home, a promise kept by her son. "It is with a heavy heart that I tell you the Lord asked another beautiful angel to join him in heaven. After numerous years of battling Alzheimer's and congestive heart failure, this strong little Italian lady had enough. Now it's time to go home and be with your husband, parents, and brother." Elda was born Nov. 6, 1933, in Coraopolis, one of three children to the late Carmine and Florenza (Dinardo) Colarossi. A lifelong resident of Coraopolis and member of St. Joseph Church, she took all her sacraments at St. Joseph, as well as celebrating her marriage July 19, 1958, to Roland K. Harr. They had 30 wonderful years together until he passed Oct. 20, 1988. She also was preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence Colarossi. Elda is survived by her devoted and loving son, John A. Harr; sister, Joan Yolanda (the late Tony) Cusumano, of Long Island, N.Y., and her children, GinaMarie Bianculli and Anthony Cusumano; Lawrence's daughters, Lorraine Mecaro and Marilyn Colarossi; dear cherished friends, John Mocharko "her buddy" and Caroline (the late Frank) Cavicchia and family; along with other family members and friends. Elda was in a class of six students to graduate from Our Lady of Sacred Heart known as "the Convent School" and went on to graduate from Duff's Business. Elda had a 40-plus-year bookkeeping career in various businesses that culminated in becoming the owner of her husband's business, Serve-All. Her hobby and passion was flowers; she loved to garden and loved to arrange flowers, which she learned by working at Shafer's Flowers at the tender age of 14.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at COPELAND'S CORAOPOLIS, 867 Fifth Ave., where prayers will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, followed by Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

The family suggests, if desired, that donations be made in her name to . "For those of you who knew my mother personally, you knew that taking care of her son and loving/caring for people were her trademarks. Thank you to everyone who provided love and support to my mother and me during her journey...Ti amo bella (I love you, beautiful)."