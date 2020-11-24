Eleanor Anita (Rearick) Besser passed away at St. Anne Care Home, Greensburg, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the age of 85. Eleanor was predeceased by her loving husband of 43 years, Nicholas Besser Jr. They were married in Toledo, Ohio, June 23, 1956. Eleanor was also predeceased by parents, Nora (Hansen) Rearick and Walter Eldon Rearick, brothers, Bryan Eldon Rearick and Norman Lee Rearick, and sisters-in-law, Barbara Elizabeth (Seedorf) Rearick and Dolores (Besser) Seymore. Eleanor is lovingly remembered by her children, Laura Lee (Besser) Williams and husband, David, of Greensburg, Nicholas Besser III and wife, Suzanne, of Worthington, Ohio, Douglas Walter Besser and wife, Mary Ann, of Upper St. Clair, Linda Louise (Besser) Moore and husband, Kenneth, of Marysville, Ohio, Lisa Lynne (Besser) Yothers and husband, Glenn, of Greensburg, Charles Edwin Besser and wife, Melanie, of Hardy, Va., and LeeAnne Lenore (Besser) Krause and husband, George, of Athens, Ga. She will also be greatly missed by grandchildren, Molly (Williams) Huth and husband, Zachariah, Kathryn (Katy) (Williams) Courtney and husband, Tyler, Benjamin Williams, Alessandra (Ali) (Besser) (Daniel) Cunningham and husband, Brian, Victoria (Tori) (Besser) Merriman and husband, Scott, Christopher Besser, Nicholas Besser, Michael Besser, Sarah Besser, Elizabeth Yothers, Matthew Yothers, Hannah Yothers, Michelle Besser, Ezekiel (Zeke) Besser, Everett Krause, and Grayson Krause, and great-grandchildren, Coleman Daniel and Leah Huth. Other loving family members include her brother, L. Wesley Rearick, sisters-in-law, Lois A. Rearick, Kathleen Rearick and Caroline Rearick, and many cherished nieces and nephews. Eleanor was born Aug. 26, 1935, in Toledo, Ohio. She graduated from Toledo Central High School in 1953 and went on to earn a teaching certificate from Bowling Green State College in 1955 and a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Slippery Rock State College in 1974. She worked as an elementary school teacher at Hermitage School system, in Hermitage, for 35 years. Eleanor enjoyed many activities at her church, The Evangelical Church of the Good Shepherd, in Greensburg, including sewing quilts with the Chat 'n' Sew women's group, singing in the church choir, serving as a Stephen Minister, and serving on the church council and on the board of directors of the Rocking Horse Preschool. She was also involved in the WELCA women's group and participated in the church's Bible studies and book clubs. C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME, 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood, will be taking Eleanor's final arrangements. Eleanor will be laid to rest with her husband, Nicholas, at Mt. Washington Cemetery, in Jefferson Township, Mercer County. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitation, funeral services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Evangelical Church of the Good Shepherd, 501 Fairfield Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601, Rocking Horse Preschool, 501 Fairfield Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601, or SS Peter and Paul Lutheran Church, 699 Stambaugh Ave., Sharon, PA 16146.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store