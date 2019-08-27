|
Eleanor A. Mazurek, 93, of Greensburg, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg. She was born April 29, 1926, in Star Junction, a daughter of the late John and Mary (Sharish) Drab. She was a member of St. Paul Parish, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George R. Mazurek; her sister, Mary Payha; and two brothers, John and Joseph Drab. She is survived by her children, George Mazurek and wife, Diane, of Muskegon, Mich., Kathy Rogers and husband, Tom, of Greensburg, Tom Mazurek, of Las Vegas, Nev., and Robert Mazurek and wife, Kay, of Rebersburg; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Parish, Greensburg. Interment will follow in St. Florian Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township.
