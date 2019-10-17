|
|
Eleanor A. Nemanic passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at home after a prolonged illness. Eleanor was born Sept. 11, 1934, in Altoona and was the daughter of the late Joseph Grassi and Nellie (Carducci) Grassi. She was educated at the former Divine Providence Academy. After graduation, Eleanor completed training as a financial secretary. She worked in Pittsburgh at the former Muchow and Company, where she met her husband, Edward. They married shortly thereafter on June 18, 1955. After settling in Overbrook, for the early years of their marriage, they moved to Greensburg in 1965 with five young children. Eleanor was an active member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish in Latrobe. She volunteered in the parish office, was a member of the Rosary Altar Society and Ladies Auxiliary, and volunteered at the annual parish festival. Eleanor was happiest when surrounded by family as her home was the true center for holidays and celebrations. She was an accomplished baker; her Bisquick cookies were her signature. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Edward George Nemanic Sr. She is survived by her five children, Kathy Krieghbaum, Judy (Allen) Fidazzo, Lorraine Proch, Edward (Camille) Nemanic and Joseph (Ann) Nemanic; her 11 grandchildren, Karyn (Anthony), Kim (Adam), Amy (Brad), Allen Jr. (Shannon), Christopher, Angela, Matthew, Cara (Philip), Anthony, Daniel and Hannah; and eight great-grandchildren, Audrey, Calvin, Ryan, Luke, Lyle, Hazel, Dylan and Tucker. She is also survived by three siblings, William Grassi Sr. (Theresa), John Grassi (Margaret) and Teresa Wilson.
There will be no public visitations. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at St. Vincent Basilica with the Right Rev. Douglas R. Nowicki, O.S.B., archabbot, as celebrant. Entombment will follow at St. Vincent Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Vincent Archabbey, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650; or Laurel Area Faith in Action, P.O. Box 854, Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019