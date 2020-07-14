Eleanor A. Steiger, 68, of Scottdale, formerly of Tucson, Ariz., passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at her residence. She was born May 15, 1952, in Ilion, N.Y., a daughter of the late James and Edna Harris Hebert. She was retired from the Northwest Medical Center, in Tucson, Ariz. She is survived by her siblings, James Hebert and his wife, Joan, of North Brookfield, Mass., Kathy Brodak and her husband, Edward, of Mt. Pleasant, and Elizabeth Doane and her husband, Michael, of Warren, Mass.; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. As per the wishes of Eleanor, there will no public viewing or services. Her final interment will be with her parents in the Mt. Joy Cemetery. All arrangements are under the direction of the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
.