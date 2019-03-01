|
|
Eleanor Anderson, 81, of Penn Hills, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife for 62 years of Clifford L. Anderson; loving mother of Cliff (Julia) Anderson, Jim (Jenni) Anderson and Julie (Clay) Zahrobsky; grandmother of Brenna, T.J., Nikki and Jake Anderson and Max and Amy Zahrobsky; sister of Matt (Mary Alice) Dorn, Mary Ann (the late James) Kettering and the late Harry, Robert and Timothy Dorn.
Friends and relatives will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Services and burial in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, 16023, Attn: CLM Foundations.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019