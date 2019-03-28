Eleanor C. Ciocco, 81, of Latrobe, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, in the Frederick Memorial Hospital, Frederick, Md. She was born Feb. 2, 1938, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Ernest and Rose (Cestello) Boerio. Prior to her retirement, Eleanor was a registered nurse, having worked at the Westmoreland Hospital, Jeannette District Memorial Hospital and Torrance State Hospital. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, in Latrobe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Carmen Louis Ciocco, in 1986. She is survived by three children, Kathi Wells (Alan), of Walkersville, Md., Jeffrey Ciocco (Jenny), of Walkersville, Md., and Timothy Ciocco (Mary Beth), of Cranberry Township; five grandchildren, Abby Wells, Sam and Gina Ciocco and Angelina and Caroline Ciocco; her sister, Elaine Valetti (the late Eugene); a brother-in-law, Michael Ciocco; and a sister-in-law, Lucy Hauser (the late Lawrence).

Friends will be received from noon until 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Saturday in St. John the Evangelist Church, 306 St. John's Drive, Latrobe. Private interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.

