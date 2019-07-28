Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 834-1421
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Campbell


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Campbell Obituary
Eleanor "Toots" Campbell, 95, of Greensburg, died Friday, July 26, 2019. She was born Dec. 15, 1923, in Youngwood, a daughter of the late William and Sarah (Barclay) Rhodes. She was the last living member of her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Coleman Campbell; two sisters, Violet Marsh and Audrey Palmer; and two brothers, Carl and Bill "Buster" Rhodes. She is survived by three daughters, Pat Kemerer, of Greensburg, Rhonda (Gordon) Gettys, of Virginia, and Kim (Terry Rager) Anthony, of Greensburg; and a son, Tom (Lorrie) Cunnard, of Irwin; four grandchildren, Michele Geary, of Greensburg, Lisa Cunnard, of Latrobe, and Sean and Jonathon Malinish, of Virginia; two great-grandchildren, Jade Malinish, of North Carolina, and Morgan Malinish, of Florida; a sister-in-law, Betty Rhodes, of Youngwood; very special neighbors, Bob and Shirley Wiley, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews. Toots will be remembered as the most loving and caring mother ever.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St, Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 28 to July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now