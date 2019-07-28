|
Eleanor "Toots" Campbell, 95, of Greensburg, died Friday, July 26, 2019. She was born Dec. 15, 1923, in Youngwood, a daughter of the late William and Sarah (Barclay) Rhodes. She was the last living member of her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Coleman Campbell; two sisters, Violet Marsh and Audrey Palmer; and two brothers, Carl and Bill "Buster" Rhodes. She is survived by three daughters, Pat Kemerer, of Greensburg, Rhonda (Gordon) Gettys, of Virginia, and Kim (Terry Rager) Anthony, of Greensburg; and a son, Tom (Lorrie) Cunnard, of Irwin; four grandchildren, Michele Geary, of Greensburg, Lisa Cunnard, of Latrobe, and Sean and Jonathon Malinish, of Virginia; two great-grandchildren, Jade Malinish, of North Carolina, and Morgan Malinish, of Florida; a sister-in-law, Betty Rhodes, of Youngwood; very special neighbors, Bob and Shirley Wiley, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews. Toots will be remembered as the most loving and caring mother ever.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St, Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 28 to July 29, 2019