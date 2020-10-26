1/
Eleanor E. Meyers
1934 - 2020
Eleanor E. "Jane" Meyers, of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. She was born Dec. 15, 1934, in McKeesport, a daughter of the late Alden G. Meyers and Eleanor E. (Smith-Colclaser) Hall. She held a bachelor's degree in social work and served for 25 years at the YMCA Youth Shelter for Delinquent and Dependent Children. She was a member and elder of Ardara Evangelical Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her son, Pastor Glenn E. Meyers and his wife Heather; her grandchildren Rhiannon (Mike) Wiser, Keziah Elizabeth (Jeremy) Freer, Payden Marie Meyers (Pat Gaston), Sarajane Meyers, Grace Isabella Meyers, and Isaac James Meyers; her great-grandchildren, Evan, Hayleigh, Alayna, Robert, Dawn, SadieJo, Oliver, Peter, and Piper; and her sister, Marjorie D. Babeo. A private graveside service will be held in Church Hill Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at Ardara Evangelical Presbyterian Church at a later date. The WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Ardara Evangelical Church, 3380 Nehrig Hill Rd., Ardara, PA 15615. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
