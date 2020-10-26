Eleanor E. "Jane" Meyers, of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. She was born Dec. 15, 1934, in McKeesport, a daughter of the late Alden G. Meyers and Eleanor E. (Smith-Colclaser) Hall. She held a bachelor's degree in social work and served for 25 years at the YMCA Youth Shelter for Delinquent and Dependent Children. She was a member and elder of Ardara Evangelical Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her son, Pastor Glenn E. Meyers and his wife Heather; her grandchildren Rhiannon (Mike) Wiser, Keziah Elizabeth (Jeremy) Freer, Payden Marie Meyers (Pat Gaston), Sarajane Meyers, Grace Isabella Meyers, and Isaac James Meyers; her great-grandchildren, Evan, Hayleigh, Alayna, Robert, Dawn, SadieJo, Oliver, Peter, and Piper; and her sister, Marjorie D. Babeo. A private graveside service will be held in Church Hill Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at Ardara Evangelical Presbyterian Church at a later date. The WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Ardara Evangelical Church, 3380 Nehrig Hill Rd., Ardara, PA 15615. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com
