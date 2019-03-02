Eleanor G. Rega, 92, of Mt. Pleasant, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Hempfield Manor, Greensburg. She was born March 15, 1926, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Victor and Mary Peticca Tucci. Eleanor was a retired hairdresser, having been the owner and operator of Eleanor Rega Styling for more than 43 years. She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels for several years. Eleanor was an avid walker who participated in many local races over the years, often winning in her age group, and she continued her walking well into her 80s. She was a member of St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church. She is survived by two children, Larry Rega and his wife, Leslie, of Mt. Pleasant, and Dometta Blacka and her husband, Bruce, of Mt. Pleasant; her granddaughter, Kristi Bompiani, of Greensburg; three grandsons, Domenic, Gino and Rocco Bompiani; her sister, Edith Rega, of Westborough, Mass.; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Dominec Rega, in 1996; her brother, Alex Tucci; her sister, Nora Mae Yasher; and a brother-in-law, Arturo "Ettie" Rega.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where a blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, with the Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Pius X Cemetery. A parish wake service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Hempfield Manor and the staff of Three Rivers Hospice for their excellent care and concern for Eleanor during her illness and time at Hempfield Manor. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary