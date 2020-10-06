1/1
Eleanor L. Huth
1929 - 2020-10-05
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor L. Huth, 91, of Freeport, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, peacefully, at her home. Eleanor was born in Freeport on Feb. 11, 1929, and was a daughter of the late Regina (Palyszeski) and Homer J. Gamble. She was the widow of Regis K. Huth, who passed in 1982. She was a lifetime member of St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Freeport. Eleanor owned and operated her own beauty shop for many years. She had worked as a cashier for the old Ben Franklin Store and 5&10 Store, both in Freeport. She also worked at Gee Bee in Natrona Heights and for J.C. Penney in Lower Burrell. She was a member of the Christian Mothers and the Freeport Evening Club. Eleanor enjoyed painting, craftwork, shopping and collecting dolls. Eleanor is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Dennis P. and Carol Huth, of Allegheny Township; her grandchildren, Jeremy and Tiffany Huth, Jared Huth, Lindsay and James Giallombardo and Tyler and Courtney Huth; and five great-grandchildren. Eleanor is also survived by her six sisters, Regina and Harry Crytzer, Elizabeth DeLeon, Carol and Burt Micholas, Donna and Wayne Brown, Karen Gamble and Cynthia and Joe Harbison; three brothers, Homer Gamble, Donald and Ethel Gamble and Robert and Cathy Gamble; and her cat, Jake. In addition to her parents and her husband, Eleanor was preceded in death by her two sons, David L. Huth and Richard A. Huth, and her companion, James Hamilton. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St. in Freeport. Social distancing will be maintained, and all in attendance will be required to wear face masks in accordance with the Pennsylvania state mandate. Everyone is invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial that will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Freeport with the Rev. Gilbert Gente officiating. Burial will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Freeport. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, P.O. Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
7242954500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Redmond Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved