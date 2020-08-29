1/1
Eleanor M. Iwinski
1940 - 2020
Eleanor M. Iwinski, 80, of North Huntingdon, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Mountain View Senior Living. She was born May 28, 1940, in McKeesport, a daughter of the late John and Anna (Michlovic) Badzgon. Prior to her retirement, Eleanor was an engineer for Westinghouse. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Irwin, Women at the Well Prayer Group and AAUW - American Assoc. of University Women. She enjoyed knitting, tutoring math and belonged to the Thyme for Herbs group. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Iwinski; brothers, Raymond and Albert Badzgon; and sister, Frances Zoscak. She is survived by her two sons, Dave and his wife, Melissa, and Tom and his wife, Leah; daughter, Dianne DelBene and her husband, Frank; brother, Elmer Badzgon and his wife, Joan; sister, Aggie Eicher; and six grandchildren, Kessara, Aaron, Jacob, Joseph, Nicole and Mario. Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in Immaculate Conception Church, Irwin. Interment will follow at Mars Hill Cemetery. Per Eleanor's request, please support President Donald Trump in the upcoming election. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
AUG
31
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
