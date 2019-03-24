Eleanor M. Morris died peacefully Sunday, March 10, 2019, at her home in Pilot Mountain, N.C. Ms. Morris was born February 12, 1933, in Greensburg, and lived the majority of her life in Wileyville, W.Va., before moving South. In the early 2000's, she moved to North Carolina to live with her son where she attended Mt. Airy Church of Christ. Eleanor never met a stranger. Her high spirited personality was infectious to everyone she met. Her greatest joys in life were her grandkids, her collection of coffee cups, crocheting blankets for everyone she knew, reading, staying up late, shoes, a nice meal and carrying on a good conversation with friends. She is survived by her son, William Coffman; daughter, Marsha Beck; stepdaughter, Linda Wilson, and their spouses; grandchildren, Scott Coffman, Ashley Cooke, Matt Beck, Kristie Wilson and Mark Wilson; and great-grandchildren, Logan and Colbi Cooke. Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Morris; her mother, Alice Kimmel; and her father, Alvin Kimmel.

Friends were received Wednesday at PALMER FUNERAL HOME, Pine Grove, W.Va. Interment will be at the Morris Cemetery, Morris Run, W.Va.

