Eleanor Marie (Meese) Seiling, 91, formerly of Ligonier, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Wilmington, N.C. She was born Sept. 21, 1928, in Brownsville. She was the daughter of the late John Morgan Meese and Mary Elizabeth (Tunney) Meese. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Margaret (Meese) Small. Eleanor is survived by her husband of 60 years, Eugene (Gene) Seiling; a daughter, Linda Hoza and her husband, Bob, of Oak Island, N.C.; a son, Thomas Seiling and wife, Beverly, of Florida; two grandchildren, Matthew Hoza and fiancee, Leslie Geisey, of Ligonier, and Kaitlyn Kerr, of Kapolei, Hawaii; three great-grandchildren, J.J., Bodhi and Alora Kerr; a sister, Mary Elizabeth (Meese) Cagnon and husband, David, of Rusk, Texas; a niece, Carol Sue (Cagnon) Pierce and husband, David, of Corpus Christi, Texas; a nephew, John Cagnon, of Little Elm, Texas; and a grand-nephew, Nathan Pierce, of Corpus Christi, Texas. She began her career with Bell Telephone in the 1940's in Brownsville and later moved to the Greensburg office as a supervisor. After marriage, she continued to work with Bell Telephone in Ligonier briefly and then in the Ligonier Valley School District elementary schools as a teacher's aide until retirement. She was a member of Heritage United Methodist Church for 60 years, Town and Country Club, past Girl Scout leader, volunteered at the Latrobe Hospital Library for many years after retirement and enjoyed playing "500" with the "Card Club" over the years. Eleanor enjoyed reading, puzzles, needle crafts and time with family, especially with her grandchildren, and the yearly family visit to the beach in Oak Island, N.C.
Per Eleanor's request, there will be no viewing or visitation. A family celebration of life will be held Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Wilmington, N.C. Burial will be private at Ligonier Valley Cemetery. J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC. of Ligonier is assisting the family.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Ligonier Heritage United Methodist Church's building fund at 107 S. Market St., Ligonier, PA 15658. To send condolences or tributes to Eleanor or her family, please visit www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019