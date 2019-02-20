|
|
Eleanor M. Toohey, 93, of New Alexandria, died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Golden Heights Personal Care Home in Irwin. She was born Oct. 20, 1925, in Pitcairn, daughter of Louis Kraus and Mary Marolt Kraus. Eleanor was a housewife and homemaker and a member of St. James Catholic Church, New Alexandria. Eleanor was predeceased along with her parents by her husband, Albert R. Toohey; and her siblings, Louis, Edward, William, John, James, Mary, Alice and Annie. She is survived by her three sons, Albert, David and Patrick; a brother, Robert; and a sister, Rosemary.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, newhousefuneralhome.com. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in St. James Catholic Church, New Alexandria, with Monsignor Larry J. Kulick, J.C.L., officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, New Alexandria.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019