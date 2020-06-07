Eleanor "Nell" Cummings, 82, of Sarver, passed away peacefully, in her home, Friday afternoon. She was born July 4, 1937, in Natrona Heights. She grew up with a deep love of horses, and a strong commitment to family. As a teenager, she met her husband, Bob, and they had their first date on a Friday the 13th. They were later married June 15, 1956, and had three children. Throughout their marriage, they managed to keep their first date tradition alive; they had a date night on almost every Friday the 13th for nearly 64 years. Nell and Bob lived and worked at a church camp, caring and cooking for the children who would stay there. She later worked as a custodian for Allegheny Valley Hospital for several years before retiring. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved music and telling people about Jesus. She was the treasurer and a longtime member of Lighthouse Fellowship in Sarver. Oftentimes, she would play the keyboard and sing for the worship time there. She also enjoyed getting in some extra worship time at the services at New Life Christian Ministries in Saxonburg. Nell had a servant's spirit and lived for helping and caring for others. She loved going with a small group of people from the church to play and sing for the residents of local nursing homes. She always went around with a melody in her heart. If she wasn't talking, she was either humming or singing a hymn under her breath. Nell is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Leonard R Cummings; as well as her three children, Robert (Rhonda) Cummings, of Tarentum, Bert Cummings, of Sarver, and Kathy (Harry) Bayne, of Sarver; her brothers, Ken (Jean) Hewitt and Ed (Lois) Duncan; her grandchildren, Chris (Jessica) Cummings, Bobby Lee (Rachel) Cummings, and Elicia (Bob) Stull; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret Elizabeth Duncan and Sample Clair Duncan; and also by her great-grandson, Nathaniel Cummings. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where funeral ceremonies will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Officiating will be the Rev. Richard L. Shick. Burial will be in Middlesex Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Eleanor may be made to the Richard G. Laube Cancer Center, 1 Nolte Drive, Kittanning, PA 16201. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 7, 2020.