Eleanor P. Philipp
1930 - 2020
Eleanor P. Kubasky Philipp, 90, of Mt. Pleasant, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Barnes Place. Latrobe. Mrs. Philipp was born Feb. 22, 1930, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Mazur Kubasky. She was a member of Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church and its Christian Mothers Confraternity. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed by PennDOT as a turnpike worker. Eleanor is survived by her loving family: her children, Janice (Jeffrey) Nelson, of Jeannette, Deborah (Michael) Nutter, of Mt. Pleasant, and Karen (Ted) Dumaran, of Latrobe; her beloved grandchildren, Stacey (Brett) Garstecki, Aaron (Amanda) Nutter, Chelsea Nutter, Isaiah (Catherine) Dumaran and Kailyn Dumaran; and by her great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Jaxson, Brantley, Liliana and Kairi. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, John Kolonosky, of Mt. Pleasant. In addition to her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Philipp, in 2017; and by her sister, Regina Kolonosky. There will be no hours of public visitation. Friends and friends are invited to attend Eleanor's funeral Mass at noon Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, Walnut Street, Mt. Pleasant. We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, as well as your understanding as we maintain occupancy limits. Entombment will be in Middle Presbyterian Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice Care, especially Lisa Graver and Shari Taylor, for their kindness and compassion, To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.



Published in Tribune Review on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
December 6, 2020
A very nice lady whom it was my honor and pleasure to have known. She worked with my Dad and I came to know her when I worked in Mt. Pleasant where we shared wonderful conversations. Deepest Sympathy to her family, Joyce Farmer
Joyce Farmer
Friend
