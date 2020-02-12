Home

Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-1177
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Sylvester Catholic Church
3028 State Route 819
Slickville, PA
View Map
Eleanor Pishko


1934 - 2020
Eleanor Pishko Obituary
Eleanor (Pongan) Pishko, 85, of Greensburg, formerly of Slickville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Weatherwood Manor, Greensburg, surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 31, 1934, in Slickville, a daughter of the late Isaac and Mary (Messalle) Pongan. Eleanor was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a longtime member of St. Sylvester Catholic Church, Slickville, and its Rosary Altar Society, where she could be found working in the kitchen during their fundraiser events over the years. Eleanor enjoyed sewing, doing crafts and crossword puzzles, cooking, canning, and especially baking, from which family and friends benefitted, as she was always sharing her goods. She loved Christmas, and always went above and beyond to make it extra special for the family. Eleanor and John, through 63 years of devoted marriage, had a good life. They attended numerous polka dances and events with friends, but most of all, they cherished time spent with family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Pishko, in February 2018; infant daughter, Kathleen Frances Pishko; and sisters, Florence Marnell, Josephine DeVitis and Lenora Pongan. Eleanor will be dearly missed by her loving children, Patricia Zaccagnini (Joseph), of Export, Kenneth Pishko, of Greensburg, and Pamela Weirs (Jason), also of Greensburg; son, John Edward Pishko (Dorita), of Export; sister, Lena Paulich, of Tampa, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews. Eleanor will be especially missed by her granddaughters, Alyssa Zaccagnini and Elena Weirs, both of whom she treasured. The family would like to thank the staff at Weatherwood Manor for their care and attention while she resided there, and most recently, the nurses and aides of Excela Health Homecare and Hospice for their patience and extra care. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. A funeral Mass for Eleanor will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday in St. Sylvester Catholic Church, 3028 State Route 819, Slickville, with Father Ken Zaccagnini, of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Lower Burrell, as celebrant. Everyone is asked to please meet at the church. Committal services and entombment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Eleanor's memory may be made to , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Please write "Eleanor Pishko" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
