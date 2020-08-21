Eleanor R. (Arch) Norris, 89, of West Deer, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Born at home on Sept. 3, 1930, in Cheswick, she was the beloved daughter of the late Rudolph and Rose Plasienski Arch; beloved wife for 67 years of the late J. Harold Norris; loving mother of James (Ann) Norris, Nancy Norris, and Deborah (Gerald) Irvine; dear grandmother of Ryan, Scott and Nicholas Norris, Rachel (Matthew Hilliard) Johnston, Gerald (Nicole) Irvine, and Eileen Irvine; and great-grandmother of Blair Rose Hilliard and the late Madeline Nicole Irvine. Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday in Pleasant Unity United Presbyterian Church, 101 Millerstown-Culmerville Road, Tarentum, PA 15084, with the Rev. David Wood officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Unity Cemetery. Arrangements are by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., Bakerstown. Eleanor was a longtime and devoted member of her church, where she was active with the Women's Group and taught with the Gladys Hess Sunday School. A graduate of Springdale High School, she worked in various administrative roles with several regional companies over the years. She enjoyed bird watching and most of all loved caring for her beloved family and grandchildren. Family suggests donations to Pleasant Unity U.P. Church. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com
.